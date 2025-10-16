What Analysts Are Saying About GFL Environmental Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated GFL Environmental and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $59.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.24% from the previous average price target of $57.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of GFL Environmental by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $58.00 $63.00 William Grippin Barclays Announces Overweight $62.00 - Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $61.00 $58.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $58.00 $56.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $60.00 $56.00 Sabahat Khan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $59.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GFL Environmental. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GFL Environmental's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste. Its Environmental Services business line includes liquid waste and soil remediation. The company's geographical segments are Canada and the United States. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: GFL Environmental's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: GFL Environmental displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GFL Environmental's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.49% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GFL Environmental's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GFL Environmental's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.45%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, GFL Environmental adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

