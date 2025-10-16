Scorpio Tankers Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Scorpio Tankers and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 8.6%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $62.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Scorpio Tankers by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Liam Burke B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $66.00 $60.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $49.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Scorpio Tankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Scorpio Tankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Scorpio Tankers compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Scorpio Tankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Scorpio Tankers's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Scorpio Tankers's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Scorpio Tankers analyst ratings.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products. It owned, lease financed, or chartered in vessels spanning three different vessel segments Handymax, MR, and LR2. The company's fleet of tankers is the eco-friendly, and newest fleet on the water hauling clean petroleum products. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The company generates the majority of its revenue from LR2.

Key Indicators: Scorpio Tankers's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Scorpio Tankers faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -39.52% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Scorpio Tankers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 31.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Scorpio Tankers's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Scorpio Tankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.