Forecasting The Future: 25 Analyst Projections For Progressive

Ratings for Progressive (NYSE:PGR) were provided by 25 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 15 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 8 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $285.54, a high estimate of $351.00, and a low estimate of $246.00. This current average has decreased by 2.25% from the previous average price target of $292.12.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Progressive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $262.00 $270.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $247.00 $252.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $246.00 $266.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Lowers Buy $301.38 $312.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $351.00 $350.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $303.00 $301.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $261.00 $268.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $266.00 $265.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $273.00 $275.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $350.00 $343.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $265.00 $267.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $252.00 $250.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $270.00 $268.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Lowers Buy $343.00 $347.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $265.00 $327.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $250.00 $279.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Buy $347.00 $344.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $267.00 $265.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $327.00 $330.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $279.00 $281.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $281.00 $287.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $312.00 - Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $265.00 $275.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Lowers Buy $287.00 $309.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $268.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Progressive. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Progressive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Progressive's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Progressive's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Progressive

Progressive underwrites private and commercial auto insurance and specialty lines; it has almost 24 million personal auto policies in force and is one of the largest auto insurers in the United States. Progressive markets its policies through independent insurance agencies in the US and Canada and directly via the internet and telephone. Its premiums are split roughly equally between the agent and the direct channel. The company also offers commercial auto policies and entered homeowners insurance through an acquisition in 2015.

Progressive: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Progressive showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.34% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Progressive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.44% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progressive's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progressive's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.8% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

