8 Analysts Have This To Say About Synovus Financial

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.5, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 9.09% lower than the prior average price target of $63.25.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Synovus Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Tenner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $58.00 $65.00 David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $58.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $63.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $65.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $60.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $62.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Synovus Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Synovus Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Key Indicators: Synovus Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Synovus Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 93.93% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synovus Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synovus Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Financial's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Synovus Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

