Demystifying Gartner: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Gartner (NYSE:IT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $316.4, a high estimate of $457.00, and a low estimate of $225.00. Highlighting a 26.82% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $432.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Gartner by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Announces Buy $300.00 - Joshua Chan UBS Raises Neutral $280.00 $270.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $263.00 - Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $225.00 $345.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $322.00 $455.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $457.00 $535.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $272.00 $409.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $320.00 $475.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $270.00 $480.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $455.00 $490.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gartner. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Gartner's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Gartner

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Gartner's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gartner's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gartner's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.89%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.87%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Gartner's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

