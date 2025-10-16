Deep Dive Into Waste Management Stock: Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Waste Management (NYSE:WM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Waste Management and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $261.27, accompanied by a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average represents a 0.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $262.44.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Waste Management. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Windham UBS Lowers Neutral $240.00 $265.00 William Grippin Barclays Lowers Overweight $271.00 $272.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $262.00 $265.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Announces Buy $252.00 - William Grippin Barclays Announces Overweight $272.00 - Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Lowers Buy $268.00 $275.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $275.00 $265.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $248.00 $245.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $265.00 $260.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $265.00 $260.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $256.00 $255.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Waste Management's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Waste Management's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Waste Management analyst ratings.

About Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and medical waste services in the United States, operating 262 active landfills, about 506 solid and medical waste transfer stations, and 105 recycling facilities. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Waste Management: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Waste Management's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.03%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Waste Management's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.61%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.61. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.