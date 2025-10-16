Assessing Quanta Services: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Quanta Services, revealing an average target of $444.46, a high estimate of $521.00, and a low estimate of $360.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $390.67, the current average has increased by 13.77%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Quanta Services is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Neutral $436.00 $395.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $475.00 $432.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $521.00 $472.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $469.00 $398.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Neutral $360.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $410.00 $360.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $432.00 $411.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $472.00 $375.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $395.00 $305.00 Philip Shen Roth Capital Raises Buy $450.00 $350.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $492.00 $432.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $474.00 $413.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Neutral $392.00 $345.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Quanta Services. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Quanta Services compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Quanta Services's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Key Indicators: Quanta Services's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Quanta Services showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.07% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quanta Services's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.99%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

