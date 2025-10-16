Expert Outlook: Clean Harbors Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Clean Harbors, revealing an average target of $260.0, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.56% from the previous average price target of $256.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Clean Harbors. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $245.00 $240.00 William Grippin Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $253.00 - Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $280.00 $278.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $220.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $256.00 $254.00 Devin Dodge BMO Capital Raises Outperform $268.00 $264.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $278.00 $280.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Clean Harbors. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clean Harbors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clean Harbors's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Clean Harbors's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clean Harbors analyst ratings.

Discovering Clean Harbors: A Closer Look

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental and industrial services provider. It provides parts cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial, and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

Clean Harbors's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Clean Harbors's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.18% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Clean Harbors's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clean Harbors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.12, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.