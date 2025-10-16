Where Meta Platforms Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 36 analysts provided ratings for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 15 18 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 14 14 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $866.42, along with a high estimate of $1086.00 and a low estimate of $675.00. Marking an increase of 13.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $763.23.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Meta Platforms among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $920.00 $920.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $900.00 $897.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $837.00 $811.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Outperform $925.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $920.00 $920.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $920.00 $920.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $980.00 $888.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $810.00 $640.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $880.00 $720.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $915.00 $803.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $875.00 $795.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $920.00 $750.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $825.00 $650.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $685.00 $675.00 Nicolas Cote-Colisson HSBC Raises Buy $900.00 $610.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $840.00 $740.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $811.00 $783.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $900.00 $845.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $900.00 $750.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $900.00 $750.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $890.00 $800.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $875.00 $800.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $905.00 $800.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $880.00 $808.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $897.00 $812.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $870.00 $775.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $920.00 $828.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $710.00 $610.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $850.00 $750.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $775.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $1086.00 $918.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $800.00 $640.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $675.00 $525.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $775.00 $700.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $845.00 $655.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $750.00 $650.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Meta Platforms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Meta Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Meta Platforms's Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Meta Platforms's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 38.59%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

