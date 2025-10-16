Where HIVE Digital Technologies Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.38, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.50, the current average has increased by 25.07%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HIVE Digital Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $10.00 $5.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Darren Aftahi Roth Capital Raises Buy $7.50 $6.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HIVE Digital Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HIVE Digital Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HIVE Digital Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HIVE Digital Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of HIVE Digital Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into HIVE Digital Technologies's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HIVE Digital Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know HIVE Digital Technologies Better

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is in the business of providing infrastructure solutions in the blockchain industry. It focuses on the mining and sale of digital currencies. Its geographical segments include Canada, Sweden, Iceland, Switzerland, and Bermuda, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from Bermuda.

Breaking Down HIVE Digital Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: HIVE Digital Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 76.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HIVE Digital Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: HIVE Digital Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.