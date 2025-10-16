Pure Storage Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (22 Ratings)

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) has been analyzed by 22 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 6 5 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $82.18, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.27% from the previous average price target of $72.55.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Pure Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $80.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $105.00 $93.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $85.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $57.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $81.00 $70.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $70.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $71.00 $63.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $60.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $80.00 $76.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Outperform $88.00 $76.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $78.00 $66.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $55.00 $50.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $93.00 $93.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $62.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pure Storage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pure Storage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pure Storage's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Pure Storage's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Pure Storage: A Closer Look

Pure Storage Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. It generates revenue from two sources: product revenue, which includes the sale of integrated storage hardware and embedded operating system software; and subscription services revenue, which includes Evergreen Storage subscriptions, a unified subscription that includes Pure as-a-Service, Cloud Block Store, and Portworx. Subscription services revenue also includes professional services offerings such as installation and implementation consulting services.

Financial Insights: Pure Storage

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pure Storage's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.73% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

