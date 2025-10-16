SoundHound AI Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.17, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.78% from the previous average price target of $15.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SoundHound AI is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $26.00 $18.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $17.00 $15.00 Glenn Mattson Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Buy $16.00 $9.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SoundHound AI's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SoundHound AI's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into SoundHound AI's Background

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SoundHound AI

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SoundHound AI showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 217.06% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -175.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundHound AI's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoundHound AI's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -12.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

