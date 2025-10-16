Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Vtex Stock

Analysts' ratings for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.45, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.30. A 22.01% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $8.27.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Vtex among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $5.30 - Antonio Pedro Cardoso Jefferies Lowers Buy $6.50 $7.30 Leonardo Olmos UBS Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Noah Herman JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.50

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vtex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vtex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vtex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Vtex

Vtex provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce plan, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It generates maximum revenues from Brazil followed by Latin America and the rest of the world.

A Deep Dive into Vtex's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Vtex's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Vtex's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.21%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vtex's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vtex's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

