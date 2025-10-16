The Analyst Verdict: NetApp In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $121.75, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $114.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.18% from the previous average price target of $115.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NetApp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $115.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Maintains Buy $130.00 $130.00 Nehal Chokshi Northland Capital Markets Raises Market Perform $120.00 $119.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $117.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $114.00 $108.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $125.00 $121.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $106.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NetApp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NetApp compared to the broader market.

Delving into NetApp's Background

NetApp Inc is a provider of enterprise data management and storage solutions. The company's segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. It generates maximum revenue from the Hybrid Cloud segment. The Hybrid Cloud segment offers a portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers recast their traditional data centers with the power of the cloud. This portfolio is designed to operate with public clouds to unlock the potential of hybrid, multi-cloud operations. Hybrid Cloud is composed of software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States, Canada and Latin America (Americas).

Financial Milestones: NetApp's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NetApp's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.17% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NetApp's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.95% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NetApp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 23.13%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NetApp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.82. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

