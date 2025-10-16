Deep Dive Into Morgan Stanley Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Morgan Stanley and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $170.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $186.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $151.50, the current average has increased by 12.43%.

The perception of Morgan Stanley by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $170.00 $155.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $183.00 $156.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Raises Buy $186.00 $175.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $156.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $164.00 $145.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $180.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $165.00 $150.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $155.00 $130.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Morgan Stanley's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Morgan Stanley's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a massive global financial services firm, with offices in 42 countries and more than 80,000 employees as of year-end 2024. The firm cut its teeth in investment banking and institutional trading, where it maintains a strong presence today, but generates the lion share of its income from wealth and asset management franchises, where it boasted $7.9 trillion in client assets at the end of its most recent fiscal year. After reincorporation as a bank holding company in the wake of the great financial crisis, Morgan Stanley also boasts a top 10 banking franchise by deposits, with nearly $400 billion in customer deposits, predominately attributable to cash sweeps from its wealth management and brokerage businesses.

Morgan Stanley's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Morgan Stanley's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.27%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Morgan Stanley's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

