What Analysts Are Saying About Ferrari Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $538.25, with a high estimate of $579.00 and a low estimate of $475.00. Experiencing a 4.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $560.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Ferrari's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susy Tibaldi Citigroup Lowers Buy $529.00 $579.00 Stephen Reitman Bernstein Lowers Outperform $475.00 $554.00 Susy Tibaldi UBS Raises Buy $579.00 $570.00 Susy Tibaldi UBS Raises Buy $570.00 $540.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ferrari. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ferrari compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ferrari compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ferrari's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ferrari's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ferrari: A Closer Look

Ferrari designs, engineers, and manufactures some of the world's most expensive luxury cars. With supply carefully controlled to be below demand and a brand steeped in decades of motor racing history, a Ferrari is viewed as a status symbol. In 2024, the company sold 13,752 vehicles at an average price over EUR 480,000 with more than 70% of its vehicles being sold to existing Ferrari clients. Eighty-six percent of revenue is generated from the sale of cars and spare parts and 10% from sponsorship, commercial, and brand activities including racing and lifestyle activities. In 2024, the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region accounted for 47% of revenue, the Americas was 33%, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan was 8%, and the rest of Asia was 12%.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ferrari

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ferrari displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ferrari's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.73% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ferrari's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ferrari's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.89.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

