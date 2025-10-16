Deep Dive Into SSR Mining Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.1, along with a high estimate of $28.50 and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 25.28% increase from the previous average price target of $17.64.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SSR Mining is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Jalonen B of A Securities Raises Underperform $18.00 $12.75 Cosmos Chiu CIBC Raises Neutral $28.50 $25.00 Levi Spry UBS Raises Neutral $22.95 $18.95 Levi Spry UBS Raises Buy $18.95 $13.85

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SSR Mining. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SSR Mining compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SSR Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for SSR Mining's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

SSR Mining Inc is a minerals company focused on mining precious metals in the Americas. More than half of Silver Standard's revenue is attributable to the production of gold, with a key portion derived from silver production. The company owns and operates the Marigold mine in Nevada, United States; the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna mine in Argentina. The majority of gold production is derived from the Marigold mine, and Silver Standard's silver production is principally derived from the Puna mine.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SSR Mining

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SSR Mining showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 119.35% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SSR Mining's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SSR Mining's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SSR Mining's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

