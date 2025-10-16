Where Salesforce Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 28 analysts shared their evaluations of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 13 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 11 7 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $315.11, a high estimate of $430.00, and a low estimate of $221.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.7%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Salesforce's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $315.00 $315.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $300.00 $325.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $276.00 $275.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Neutral $250.00 $290.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Lowers Underperform $221.00 $255.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $325.00 $365.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $340.00 $400.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $280.00 $335.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Neutral $290.00 $290.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $250.00 $275.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $265.00 $275.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $300.00 $350.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $400.00 $440.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $365.00 $380.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $315.00 $335.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $430.00 $430.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $405.00 $404.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $370.00 $315.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Lowers Buy $325.00 $350.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $260.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $275.00 $275.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $316.00 $347.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $350.00 $380.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $325.00 $375.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Salesforce. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Salesforce. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Salesforce's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Salesforce's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Salesforce analyst ratings.

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Key Indicators: Salesforce's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Salesforce's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Salesforce's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Salesforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.