Expert Outlook: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.18, along with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.75% increase from the previous average price target of $33.91.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Apellis Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $32.00 $29.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $18.00 $26.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Neutral $22.00 $21.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $52.00 $46.00 Lisa Walter RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $19.00 $17.00 Steve Seedhouse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $40.00 $39.00 Ryan Deschner Raymond James Lowers Outperform $50.00 $52.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $46.00 $41.00 Colleen Kusy Baird Raises Outperform $50.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Apellis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apellis Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Financial Milestones: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -23.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -26.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.