Expert Outlook: Ibotta Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Ratings for Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ibotta, presenting an average target of $30.14, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average represents a 46.59% decrease from the previous average price target of $56.43.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Ibotta's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $26.00 $30.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Neutral $30.00 $55.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $30.00 $58.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $38.00 $65.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $24.00 $57.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $60.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $33.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ibotta. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ibotta compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ibotta's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ibotta's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ibotta: A Closer Look

Ibotta Inc is a performance marketing platform. It allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN).

Financial Milestones: Ibotta's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Ibotta's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.16%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ibotta's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ibotta's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ibotta's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

