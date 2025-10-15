Breaking Down Hubbell: 5 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hubbell, presenting an average target of $464.8, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $431.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.54% increase from the previous average price target of $440.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Hubbell's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $458.00 $417.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $500.00 $500.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $490.00 $445.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $431.00 $420.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $445.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hubbell. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hubbell compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Hubbell's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Hubbell's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hubbell analyst ratings.

About Hubbell

Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the eponymous company was the conduit through which the pull-chain lamp socket was originally sold. Hubbell has since grown into an electricity transmission and distribution behemoth, housing more than 75 brands that sell components found on power lines, electrical substations, and within commercial and industrial buildings. The company's primary operations are within the United States, where around 90% of revenue is derived.

Hubbell's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Hubbell's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.19%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hubbell's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hubbell's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.22% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hubbell's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hubbell's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.57.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

