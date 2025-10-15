The Analyst Verdict: Halozyme Therapeutics In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.9, along with a high estimate of $91.00 and a low estimate of $63.00. Observing a 8.34% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $74.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Halozyme Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $70.00 - Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $63.00 $60.00 Jason N. Butler JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $91.00 $78.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $75.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Halozyme Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Halozyme Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Halozyme Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Halozyme Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Halozyme Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Halozyme Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 40.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 50.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 40.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.