Analyst Expectations For DuPont de Nemours's Future

Analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $96.17, a high estimate of $104.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.77% increase from the previous average price target of $94.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DuPont de Nemours is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $104.00 $99.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $104.00 $107.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $94.00 $94.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $94.00 $93.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $92.00 $87.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $89.00 $87.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DuPont de Nemours compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for DuPont de Nemours's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DuPont de Nemours's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the electronics, healthcare, water, construction, safety and protection, and automotive industries. DuPont plans to spin off its electronics business by the end of 2025, which will be named Qnity. The company also plans to divest its legacy aramid fibers business in early 2026, which contains the Kevlar and Nomex product lines.

A Deep Dive into DuPont de Nemours's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, DuPont de Nemours showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.71% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: DuPont de Nemours's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.81%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DuPont de Nemours's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: DuPont de Nemours's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

