Analyst Expectations For Wells Fargo's Future

Across the recent three months, 11 analysts have shared their insights on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 3 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $93.64, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Marking an increase of 4.68%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $89.45.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Wells Fargo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $88.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $100.00 $92.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $94.00 $87.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Hold $93.00 $90.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $95.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $92.00 $85.00 Erika Najarian UBS Lowers Buy $93.00 $95.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $98.00 $94.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $87.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Wells Fargo's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Wells Fargo: A Closer Look

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance-sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US.

Financial Insights: Wells Fargo

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Wells Fargo's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.58%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.35%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wells Fargo's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Wells Fargo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

