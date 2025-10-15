4 Analysts Have This To Say About Lands' End

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.0, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. The current average, unchanged from the previous average price target, holds steady.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Lands' End among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric M Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lands' End. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lands' End compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lands' End's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lands' End's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lands' End

Lands' End Inc is a United States-based multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. The company's operating segment includes U.S. eCommerce; International; Outfitters; Third Party and Retail. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. eCommerce segment. The U.S. eCommerce segment offers products through the company's eCommerce website. Geographically operates in USA, Europe, Asia, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Insights: Lands' End

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Lands' End's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lands' End's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.25%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lands' End's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, Lands' End adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

