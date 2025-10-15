What Analysts Are Saying About Carrier Global Stock

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Carrier Global and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $74.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $87.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Highlighting a 9.46% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $81.92.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Carrier Global by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $61.00 $76.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $75.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $75.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $75.00 $85.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $76.00 $88.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $75.00 $87.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $74.00 $82.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $78.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $76.00 $79.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $84.00 $85.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $87.00 $89.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $82.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Carrier Global compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Carrier Global's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Carrier Global's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Carrier Global

Carrier Global provides HVAC and refrigeration products and services that serve the global residential, commercial, and transportation markets. The company's HVAC businesses account for approximately 85% of consolidated revenue, with residential and light commercial HVAC and commercial HVAC representing about 60% and 25% of total revenue, respectively. Carrier's refrigeration segment, which accounts for approximately 15% of consolidated revenue, consists of its transportation refrigeration and Sensitech supply chain monitoring products and services.

Carrier Global's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Carrier Global's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.14%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carrier Global's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.81, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

