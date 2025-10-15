Citigroup Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Citigroup (NYSE:C) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $118.82, a high estimate of $134.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.35% from the previous average price target of $111.73.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Citigroup's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $115.00 $100.00 Steven Alexopoulos TD Cowen Raises Hold $110.00 $105.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $107.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $134.00 $129.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $129.00 $107.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $112.00 $105.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $123.00 $124.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $125.00 $115.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $99.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $124.00 $123.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Citigroup. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Citigroup compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Citigroup's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Citigroup's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Citigroup's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Citigroup's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Citigroup's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Citigroup's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.9, Citigroup adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

