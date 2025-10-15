What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase Stock

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for JPMorgan Chase, presenting an average target of $335.62, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $319.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.31% increase from the previous average price target of $312.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of JPMorgan Chase among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $342.00 $330.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $338.00 $336.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $350.00 $339.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $330.00 $309.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $336.00 $298.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $319.00 $290.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $325.00 $275.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $345.00 $325.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of JPMorgan Chase's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of JPMorgan Chase's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering JPMorgan Chase: A Closer Look

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

JPMorgan Chase: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: JPMorgan Chase's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: JPMorgan Chase's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.38%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: JPMorgan Chase's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

