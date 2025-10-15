Breaking Down Strategy: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $553.22, along with a high estimate of $705.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average has increased by 3.02% from the previous average price target of $537.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Strategy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yiwen Zhang China Renaissance Announces Buy $473.00 - Cerena Chen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $65.00 Lance Vitanza TD Cowen Lowers Buy $620.00 $640.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $464.00 $464.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $586.00 $563.00 Andrew Harte BTIG Raises Buy $700.00 $620.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $705.00 $650.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $697.00 $680.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $680.00 $614.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Strategy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Strategy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Strategy compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Strategy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Strategy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Strategy analyst ratings.

About Strategy

Strategy Inc is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provides industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Financial Insights: Strategy

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Strategy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.73% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Strategy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8709.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 25.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Strategy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.