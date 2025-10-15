A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Kontoor Brands Through 5 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $91.6, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This current average has increased by 7.76% from the previous average price target of $85.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Kontoor Brands among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $95.00 - Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $99.00 $92.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $73.00 $72.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Overweight $91.00 $86.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kontoor Brands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Kontoor Brands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kontoor Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kontoor Brands's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Kontoor Brands Better

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities and distributes the products through both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers. The Company has two reportable segments: Wrangler and Lee. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Wrangler segment. The company's geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Kontoor Brands: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kontoor Brands's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.46% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kontoor Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kontoor Brands's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.97% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Kontoor Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.07, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

