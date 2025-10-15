Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $528.6, a high estimate of $590.00, and a low estimate of $428.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.49% from the previous average price target of $442.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yasmeen Rahimi Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $540.00 $400.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Announces Buy $580.00 - Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $590.00 $500.00 Mayank Mamtani B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $560.00 $460.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $526.00 $428.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $500.00 - Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $554.00 $390.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $485.00 $483.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $523.00 $458.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $428.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Get to Know Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Better

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a serious liver disease with high unmet medical need that can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure, and premature mortality. The company's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH.

Understanding the Numbers: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1353.76% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -19.87%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.