What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dover

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dover (NYSE:DOV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Dover and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $204.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $234.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.37% increase from the previous average price target of $201.62.

The standing of Dover among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $220.00 $217.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $180.00 $195.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $190.00 $193.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $217.00 $211.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $193.00 $185.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $206.00 $203.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $195.00 $190.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Outperform $234.00 $219.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dover. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dover compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dover's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Founded in 1955 by George Ohrstrom, Dover has become an industrial behemoth through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands. The company is organized into five segments through which it designs and manufactures highly engineered components, such as vehicle repair, factory automation, welding, aerospace, fuel dispensing, printing, liquid handling, refrigeration, and can-making equipment. It has operations around the globe but generates over half of its revenue in the United States.

Dover's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Dover displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dover's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dover's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dover's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dover's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

