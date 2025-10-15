Where Primoris Services Stands With Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $134.09, along with a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $102.00. This current average has increased by 24.02% from the previous average price target of $108.12.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Primoris Services is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Philip Shen Roth Capital Announces Buy $170.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $160.00 $128.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $158.00 $135.00 Austin Wang GLJ Research Announces Buy $160.00 - Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Announces Neutral $112.00 - Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $129.00 $119.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $85.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $119.00 $98.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $110.00 $100.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Raises Overweight $102.00 $90.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Primoris Services. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Primoris Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Primoris Services's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Primoris Services analyst ratings.

Delving into Primoris Services's Background

Primoris Services Corp is a provider of infrastructure services operating mainly in the United States and Canada. It provides a wide range of construction services, maintenance, replacement, fabrication and engineering services to a diversified base of customers. The reportable segments are the Utilities segment and the Energy segment. The Utilities segment operates in a range of services, including the installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communication systems. The Energy segment operates in a range of services that include engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, outages, pipeline construction and maintenance, and others.

Financial Insights: Primoris Services

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Primoris Services's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Primoris Services's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Primoris Services's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Primoris Services adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

