Analyst Expectations For CyberArk Software's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 9 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $471.0, a high estimate of $551.00, and a low estimate of $420.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.02% from the previous average price target of $448.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CyberArk Software is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $502.00 $440.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $520.00 $440.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $448.00 $460.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Neutral $445.00 $445.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Maintains Neutral $460.00 $460.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $518.00 $465.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $448.00 $420.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Maintains Neutral $455.00 $455.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $448.00 $440.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Neutral $450.00 $450.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Neutral $485.00 $480.00 Adam Borg Stifel Maintains Hold $444.00 $444.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $551.00 $460.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $420.00 $420.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CyberArk Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CyberArk Software. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CyberArk Software compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CyberArk Software compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CyberArk Software's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CyberArk Software's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CyberArk Software analyst ratings.

Delving into CyberArk Software's Background

CyberArk is a cybersecurity vendor focused on the identity market. The company's core privileged access management offering is a market leader in that subsegment, with more than half of the Fortune 500 as CyberArk customers. The identity security vendor was founded in 1999 and has around 9,000 customers across various industries. While CyberArk historically sold its security solutions primarily via on-premises licenses, over the past few years it has transitioned to a subscription recurring-revenue model.

CyberArk Software: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CyberArk Software's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 45.98% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CyberArk Software's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CyberArk Software's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CyberArk Software's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.31%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CyberArk Software's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.