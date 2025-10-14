23 Analysts Assess Varonis Systems: What You Need To Know

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) underwent analysis by 23 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 13 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 8 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Varonis Systems, revealing an average target of $64.17, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.43% from the previous average price target of $57.59.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Varonis Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $70.00 $62.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $70.00 $61.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $70.00 $70.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $66.00 $59.00 Erik Suppiger B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $80.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $58.00 $51.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $51.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Roger Boyd UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $64.00 $58.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $63.00 $58.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $50.00 $47.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $65.00 $55.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Outperform $58.00 $55.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Varonis Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Varonis Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Varonis Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Varonis Systems's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Varonis Systems analyst ratings.

Discovering Varonis Systems: A Closer Look

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity vendor focused on data privacy and security. The firm is currently undergoing a cloud transition as it weans its on-premises customers over to its cloud products that are delivered as software-as-a-service. The New York-based firm was founded in 2005 and went public in 2014.

Breaking Down Varonis Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Varonis Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Varonis Systems's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Varonis Systems's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Varonis Systems's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Varonis Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.17, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.