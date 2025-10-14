Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Arch Capital Group Stock

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $105.12, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Experiencing a 0.99% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $106.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arch Capital Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $88.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $99.00 $93.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $111.00 $107.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $103.00 $102.00 Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Buy $113.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $102.00 $101.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $118.00 $124.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $107.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Arch Capital Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Arch Capital Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arch Capital Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Arch Capital Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arch Capital Group analyst ratings.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda company that writes insurance and reinsurance with operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The business operates through three underwriting segments: insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage. The insurance segment provides specialty risk solutions to clients across various industries. The reinsurance segment provides reinsurance services which cover property catastrophe, property, liability, marine, aviation and space, trade credit and surety, agriculture, accident, life and health, and political risk. The mortgage business provides risk management and risk financing products to the mortgage insurance sectors through platforms in the U.S., Europe and Bermuda.

Key Indicators: Arch Capital Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Arch Capital Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arch Capital Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arch Capital Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arch Capital Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Arch Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.