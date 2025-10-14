14 Analysts Assess Moodys: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Moodys (NYSE:MCO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $557.79, a high estimate of $597.00, and a low estimate of $528.00. Marking an increase of 3.46%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $539.15.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Moodys among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Motemeden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $535.00 $531.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $580.00 $570.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $550.00 $550.00 Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $528.00 $528.00 John Mazzoni Seaport Global Announces Buy $528.00 - Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $597.00 $595.00 Sean Kennedy Mizuho Raises Neutral $532.00 $496.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $563.00 $552.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $534.00 $509.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $570.00 $565.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $595.00 $573.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $580.00 $520.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $552.00 $525.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $565.00 $495.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Moodys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Moodys's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Moodys

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and often (depending on bond issuance levels) a majority of the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Moodys's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Moodys's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moodys's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 30.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moodys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moodys's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.78%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

