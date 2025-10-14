Analyst Expectations For Middleby's Future

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Middleby and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $155.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. Highlighting a 2.88% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $159.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Middleby. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Underweight $140.00 $125.00 Chris Senyek Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $163.00 - Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $175.00 $162.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $162.00 $186.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $125.00 $145.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Overweight $165.00 $180.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Middleby. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Middleby. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Middleby compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Middleby compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Middleby's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Middleby's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Middleby analyst ratings.

Get to Know Middleby Better

The Middleby Corp is engaged in designing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and service of a broad line of foodservice equipment used in all types of commercial restaurants and institutional kitchens, food preparation, cooking, baking, chilling and packaging equipment for food processing operations, and premium kitchen equipment including ranges, ovens, refrigerators, ventilation, dishwashers and outdoor cooking equipment used in the residential market. The company conducts its business through three principal business segments namely the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group. The firm derives majority revenue from Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment.

Middleby: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Middleby faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.38% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Middleby's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Middleby's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Middleby's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Middleby's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.