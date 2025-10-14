Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Assembly Biosciences

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Assembly Biosciences, revealing an average target of $44.25, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Observing a 9.26% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Assembly Biosciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick R. Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Roy Buchanan JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $38.00 - Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $39.00 $31.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $50.00 -

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Assembly Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is advancing two platform programs, a novel class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's HBV-cure program is aimed at increasing the current low cure rate for patients with HBV and is pursuing multiple drug candidates that inhibit multiple steps of the HBV lifecycle. Assembly has discovered several novel core protein Allosteric Modulators, which are small molecules that directly target and allosterically modulate the HBV core protein. The majority of the revenue is generated from the HBV cure program.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Assembly Biosciences

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Assembly Biosciences displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Assembly Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -105.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -45.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Assembly Biosciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -11.34% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Assembly Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

