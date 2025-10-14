Expert Outlook: Regal Rexnord Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Regal Rexnord, presenting an average target of $175.25, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. This current average represents a 1.73% decrease from the previous average price target of $178.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Regal Rexnord by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $170.00 $180.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $170.00 $192.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $161.00 $163.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Overweight $200.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regal Rexnord. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regal Rexnord compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Regal Rexnord's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Regal Rexnord's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp is in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors, electronic controls, air-moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. The four operating segments include Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Regal Rexnord's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Regal Rexnord's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Regal Rexnord's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.29% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regal Rexnord's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regal Rexnord's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Regal Rexnord adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

