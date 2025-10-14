Breaking Down AAON: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $105.0, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. This current average represents a 5.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $110.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of AAON by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $112.00 $105.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $105.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $105.00 $125.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Buy $98.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AAON. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AAON's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AAON's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AAON

AAON Inc is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The products include rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air-handling units, makeup air units, energy-recovery units, condensing units, geothermal heat pumps, and self-contained units and coils. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It generates the majority of its revenue from the AAON Oklahoma segment which engineers, manufactures, and sells, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems, designs and manufactures control solutions, and sells retail parts to customers through retail part stores and online.

Understanding the Numbers: AAON's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: AAON's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.64%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AAON's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AAON's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AAON's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: AAON's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

