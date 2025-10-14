Demystifying EOG Resources: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $145.62, a high estimate of $173.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Marking an increase of 2.43%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $142.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of EOG Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $141.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $136.00 $140.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $149.00 $141.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform $130.00 $130.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $133.00 $140.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $138.00 $140.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $144.00 $142.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $173.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $142.00 $140.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $170.00 $156.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $161.00 $158.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $136.00 $138.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EOG Resources's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of EOG Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering EOG Resources: A Closer Look

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2024, it reported net proven reserves of 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 1,062 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

Key Indicators: EOG Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: EOG Resources's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.18%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, EOG Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

