The Analyst Verdict: Kodiak Gas Services In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $40.5, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $40.00, the current average has increased by 1.25%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kodiak Gas Services by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $35.00 $37.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $47.00 $45.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $37.00 $36.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kodiak Gas Services. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kodiak Gas Services compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kodiak Gas Services's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Kodiak Gas Services's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Inc is an operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States. It manages business through two operating segments namely Contract Services and Other Services. Contract Services consists of operating Company-owned and customer-owned compression, and gas treating and cooling infrastructure, pursuant to fixed-revenue contracts to enable the production and gathering of natural gas and oil. Other Services consist of a full range of contract services to support the ancillary needs of customers, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, freight and crane charges, and other time and material-based offerings.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Kodiak Gas Services

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kodiak Gas Services's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kodiak Gas Services's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.05%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kodiak Gas Services's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kodiak Gas Services's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kodiak Gas Services's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

