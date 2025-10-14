Breaking Down Axis Capital Holdings: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $116.5, a high estimate of $123.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. Marking an increase of 3.1%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $113.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Axis Capital Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $104.00 - Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $119.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $123.00 $105.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $119.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Axis Capital Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Axis Capital Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Axis Capital Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Axis Capital Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Axis Capital Holdings

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions with operations in Bermuda, the United States ("U.S."), Europe, Singapore, and Canada. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks. The company's segment consists of AXIS Insurance and AXIS Reinsurance. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Insurance segment. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Axis Capital Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Axis Capital Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.72% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axis Capital Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axis Capital Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Axis Capital Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

