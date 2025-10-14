Assessing Northern Oil & Gas: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas (NYSE:NOG) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $28.5, along with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Highlighting a 7.56% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $30.83.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Northern Oil & Gas. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $26.00 $27.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $28.00 $32.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $34.00 $36.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $27.00 $29.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Northern Oil & Gas. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Northern Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Northern Oil & Gas's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Northern Oil & Gas's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Northern Oil & Gas Better

Northern Oil & Gas Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business is crude oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The company's oil and natural gas sales come from three geographic areas in the United States: the Williston Basin (North Dakota and Montana), the Permian Basin (New Mexico and Texas), the Uinta Basin, and the Appalachian Basin (Pennsylvania and Ohio).

Financial Milestones: Northern Oil & Gas's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Northern Oil & Gas's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.45% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Northern Oil & Gas's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Northern Oil & Gas's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Northern Oil & Gas's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.75%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Northern Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.98. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

