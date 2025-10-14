Assessing Target: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

20 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Target (NYSE:TGT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 10 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 1 0 2M Ago 3 1 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $102.2, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. A 2.08% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $104.37.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Target's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $100.00 $103.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $108.00 $115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $103.00 $105.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $83.00 $102.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $105.00 $106.00 Spencer Hanus Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $80.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $94.00 Zhihan Ma Bernstein Raises Underperform $87.00 $86.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $130.00 $135.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $107.00 $104.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $106.00 $108.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $93.00 $105.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $110.00 $110.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $107.00 $90.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $108.00 $104.00 Zhihan Ma Bernstein Raises Underperform $86.00 $80.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Maintains Underweight $91.00 $91.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Target. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Target compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Target's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Target analyst ratings.

Delving into Target's Background

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to appeal to a more affluent consumer base.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Target

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Target's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.95%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Target's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Target's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Target's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

