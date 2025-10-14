The Analyst Verdict: AutoNation In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $222.0, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.78% increase from the previous average price target of $209.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AutoNation by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $230.00 $205.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $250.00 $255.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Ali Faghri Guggenheim Lowers Buy $228.00 $230.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $205.00 $185.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $190.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $221.00 $209.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AutoNation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AutoNation compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AutoNation's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of AutoNation's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AutoNation Better

AutoNation is the second-largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2024 revenue of about $27 billion and over 240 dealerships, plus 52 collision centers. The firm also has 26 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, a captive lender, four auction sites, and three parts distributors across 20 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for nearly half of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) divested its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

AutoNation: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining AutoNation's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.62% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: AutoNation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AutoNation's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AutoNation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, AutoNation faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

