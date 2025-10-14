A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On nVent Electric Through 7 Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $104.43, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $89.00. This current average reflects an increase of 12.69% from the previous average price target of $92.67.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive nVent Electric. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $114.00 $103.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $115.00 $100.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $111.00 $99.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $80.00 Justin Clare Roth Capital Raises Buy $100.00 $89.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $102.00 $85.00 Justin Clare Roth Capital Announces Buy $89.00 -

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to nVent Electric. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of nVent Electric compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of nVent Electric compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for nVent Electric's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

NVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions that touch a broad range of end markets, including infrastructure, industrial, commercial, and residential. NVent designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services a portfolio of electrical enclosures and electrical fastening solutions. North America accounts for the majority of sales.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: nVent Electric's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: nVent Electric's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): nVent Electric's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: nVent Electric's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

