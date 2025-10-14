What Analysts Are Saying About Waystar Holding Stock

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Waystar Holding (NASDAQ:WAY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $48.25, along with a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Highlighting a 3.5% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $50.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waystar Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Announces Overweight $50.00 - Constantine Davides JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $48.00 - Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Announces Outperform $44.00 - Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $51.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waystar Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Waystar Holding. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Waystar Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Waystar Holding's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Waystar Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Waystar Holding analyst ratings.

About Waystar Holding

Waystar Holding Corp is a provider of mission-critical cloud technology to healthcare organizations. its enterprise-grade platform transforms the complex and disparate processes comprising healthcare payments received by healthcare providers from payers and patients, from pre-service engagement through post-service remittance and reconciliation. its platform enhances data integrity, eliminates manual tasks, and improves claim and billing accuracy, which results in transparency, reduced labor costs, and faster, more accurate reimbursement and cash flow. The market for solutions extends throughout the United States and includes Puerto Rico and other USA Territories.

Financial Milestones: Waystar Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Waystar Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Waystar Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waystar Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waystar Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Waystar Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.