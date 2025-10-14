7 Analysts Assess Asbury Automotive Group: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $243.14, with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.12% from the previous average price target of $242.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Asbury Automotive Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Underweight $230.00 $220.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $335.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $230.00 $225.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $277.00 $225.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $215.00 $225.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $225.00 $235.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $225.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Asbury Automotive Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Asbury Automotive Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Asbury Automotive Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Asbury Automotive Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Asbury Automotive Group's Background

Asbury Automotive Group is a regional collection of automobile dealerships that went public in March 2002. The company operates 152 new-vehicle stores and 37 collision centers. Over 70% of new-vehicle revenue is from luxury and import brands. Asbury also offers third-party financing and insurance products and its own F&I products via Total Care Auto. Asbury operates in 14 states (mostly Texas, the West, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southeast). Asbury store brands include McDavid and Park Place in Texas, Koons in the Washington, D.C. area, and the Larry H. Miller brand in the Western US. Asbury generated $17.2 billion of revenue in 2024 and is based in the Atlanta area. The firm targets at least $30 billion of revenue sometime around 2030.

Understanding the Numbers: Asbury Automotive Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Asbury Automotive Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.99% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Asbury Automotive Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Asbury Automotive Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.5%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Asbury Automotive Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

